Iran Wonk and Tim Mak on the worst case scenarios of Iran war hubris
A recording from IranWonk and Tim Mak's live video
Mar 6
•
IranWonk
and
Tim Mak
32
12
6
29:31
February 2026
Interview with The New York Times on US-Iran nuclear negotiations
I gave an interview to the The New York Times published on 06 February 2026 on US-Iran nuclear negotiations under the shadow of a possible armed…
Feb 9
•
IranWonk
4
3
January 2026
TV interview with Deutsche Welle (DW) News on the political outlook for the Iran protests in 2026
I gave an interview to Deutsche Welle (DW) News on 02 January 2026 on the demonstrations in Iran.
Jan 5
•
IranWonk
2
1
September 2025
Event with the Open Nuclear Network on the day after UN sanctions are reimposed on Iran
I joined the Open Nuclear Network (ONN) for an event titled The Day After Sanctions Reimposed on Iran: What Happens Next for Nuclear Risks? on 24…
Sep 29, 2025
•
IranWonk
1
Interview with South China Morning Post on Iran's post-JCPOA landscape
I gave an interview to the South China Morning Post published on 24 September 2025 on the post-Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) landscape for…
Sep 24, 2025
•
IranWonk
1
Upcoming Webinar: The Day After Sanctions Reimposed on Iran
I will be joining the Open Nuclear Network (ONN) for an upcoming webinar: The Day After Sanctions Reimposed on Iran: What Happens Next for Nuclear…
Sep 22, 2025
•
IranWonk
1
August 2025
Interview with The Times on the Islamic Republic's mass arrests during and after the 12 Day Iran-Israel War
I gave an interview to The Times published on 13 August 2025 on the Islamic Republic’s mass arrests during and in the aftermath of the 12 Day…
Aug 18, 2025
•
IranWonk
3
July 2025
Livestream with IranTalks on Israel's strikes on Syria
I joined the IranTalks livestream today to talk about Israel’s strikes on Syria, the evolving conflict in West Asia (the Middle East), Iran’s weakened…
Jul 18, 2025
•
IranWonk
IranWonk Podcast #1
Reaction to the Tucker Carlson-Masood Pezeshkian interview
Jul 8, 2025
•
IranWonk
3
29:40
April 2025
Interview with DW News on President Trump's likely calculus regarding any attack on the Iranian nuclear program
I gave an interview to DW News (German-language) published on 01 April 2025 on US President Donald Trump's likely calculus regarding any attack on the…
Apr 2, 2025
•
IranWonk
4
3
March 2025
Interview with The i Paper on Iran's deterrence posture vis-a-vis the US
I gave an interview to The i Paper published on 28 March 2025 on Iran’s deterrence posture vis-a-vis the United States under the Trump administration.
Mar 31, 2025
•
IranWonk
1
Interview with RFE/RL on Iran's missile signaling to the US and Israel
I gave a video interview to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) published on 26 March 2025 on Iran’s missile signaling to the United States and…
Mar 30, 2025
•
IranWonk
1
