I am a Managing Researcher of the Sanctions and Sustainable Peace Hub (Global Governance Centre) at the Geneva Graduate Institute. I was previously a Researcher in the Middle East WMD-Free Zone Project at the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research, a Nuclear Security Predoctoral Fellow in the Center for International Security and Cooperation at Stanford University, and a Visiting Fellow in the Department of Government at Georgetown University. I hold a MA and PhD in International History and Politics from the Geneva Graduate Institute and a BA in History and Political Science from McGill University. I speak English, French, and Persian. You can view my full profile at FarzanSabet.com.

I am a senior subject matter expert, researcher, and project manager focusing on Middle East security, economic sanctions, and technology governance with +12 years professional experience gained at the United Nations, research centers, and academia. I also work as a senior consultant for governments, international organizations, and multinational corporations. My analysis and commentary has appeared in leading media outlets including, among others, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and CNN. You can follow my commentary @IranWonk on X and IranWonk on Substack.

