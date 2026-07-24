Why is the US–Iran MoU Unravelling?

Vali Nasr, writing in the Financial Times (and speaking elsewhere) last week, explained that the leadership in Tehran chose to escalate in the ongoing conflict with Washington due to the latter’s perfidy and failure to implement its commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding:

Iran’s leaders suspected that the MoU was a temporary retreat by the US, intended to relieve pressure on the global economy and prepare for another round of war. US vice-president JD Vance even suggested publicly that President Donald Trump liked the agreement because it would give America time to replenish its dwindling strategic oil reserves. They saw plenty of evidence to support their suspicions. There was no unfreezing of Iranian assets; a US-brokered deal between Israel and Lebanon disregarded Iran’s demands for ceasefire there; more US military assets began to arrive in the Gulf region; and Washington encouraged commercial vessels to disregard Tehran’s instructions to co-ordinate with its authorities and navigate through Iranian channels as they transited the Strait of Hormuz. Some ships then passed through channels close to the Omani shoreline instead. Washington expected that this would weaken Iran’s claim of control of the strait and ability to enforce it. Each of these on its own may not have been major violations of the MoU, but together they represented a concerted effort to erode the leverage Iran had gained during the war and reflected in the ceasefire agreement.

Nasr’s account—frequently echoed in the broader English-language debate—ignores Tehran’s own narrative about what it is doing, as well as the sequence of events which have led to this third round of US-Iran war since the 12-Day War.

The Islamic Republic no doubt suspects the intentions of the administration of US President Donald Trump. However, I wrote last week (quoting senior Iranian officials and pundits), the bigger driver of its behavior in the last several weeks has been a desire to impose its maximalist reading on the other parties to the MoU of what is ultimately an ambiguous agreement: The regime believes it won a decisive war and that its greatest prize from this victory is control of the Strait of the Hormuz.

The ambiguous MoU and an inconvenient timeline

The Islamic Republic’s maximalist reading of the MoU belies the substance of the text on the strait. On its face, the text does not conform with the regime’s reading that sees it retain ultimate control. The fate of the international waterway is to be determined through bilateral dialogue between Iran and Oman and “…in discussions with other Persian Gulf Littoral States, in line with applicable international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Muscat’s activation of the southern route for shipping traffic through the strait without Iranian consent can be read as a violation, but if one is so inclined, so is Tehran’s unilateral actions in its own section of the waterway done without Omani coordination, alongside its apparent failure to begin demining within 30 days.

Both sides have arguably been interpreting the MoU to benefit themselves—violating its spirit if not the text. This speaks to the ad hoc and rushed nature of the US-Iran negotiations, the poorly constructed MoU text (a product of Trump’s preference for quick and short deals), and its deliberate ambiguity. This ambiguity served both sides well when it came to selling the deal to domestic audiences and foreign allies. It immediately became a problem come time to implement the deal.

This fits a broader pattern of US deal-making under Trump in which hastily constructed deals address an immediate conflicts or issue by harvesting the low-hanging fruit but face problems on implementation and obstacles making progress on more politically or technically complex topics that are kicked down the road (the Gaza and Lebanon conflicts come to mind).

In the case of the US-Iran MoU, there has not even been a relatively stable period of deal implementation. Furthermore, rather than moving onto phase-two (nuclear) talks after the MoU signing in Switzerland on 17 June, the parties spent the entire implementation period—right up to the recent breakdown—trying to work out what the MoU text actually meant and how to implement it.

MoU ambiguities and implementation could have been worked out given sufficient goodwill and time on both sides. Tehran, in particular, could have used the initial 60-day cease-fire in the deal to test Washington’s sincerity, regroup and replenish its battle-tested but battered military, and rebuild financial buffers. But actions just one week after the deal took effect—as NPR reported—speaks to another calculus:

A week after the United States and Iran signed a preliminary deal aimed at ending the war, an Iranian drone slammed into a cargo ship sailing through the Strait of Hormuz. There were no casualties or major damage, but the June 25 attack set off a chain of hostilities that would put the two countries on a path back toward all-out war less than a month after they agreed to stop fighting.

The Hormuz card wanes in peacetime

The Islamic Republic might have stuck with the MoU if the regime was confident that its control of the strait—largely exercised through the fear and risk perception that it has instilled in the private sector and international community—remained intact during the implementation period. It did not.

What Iranian decisionmakers quickly discovered (as I previously argued on X) is that the power they exercised to close and open the strait during wartime and the pre-MoU hostile cease-fire did not carry over into the post-MoU peacetime. Their maximalist reading of the deal was not shared by any any other state or the private sector, and ship traffic through the strait quickly surged (especially in the southern route along the Omani coast). It surged even faster than I expected, and most vessels simply ignored Tehran’s warnings and threats except where it conducted attacks. Even then, traffic tended to resume fairly quickly.

Forced to choose between controlling the strait, or testing the benefits of the MoU, the regime chose the former. At least two other factors likely also informed this move:

Base support and thirst for revenge. The regime’s hardline elites and social base recently mobilized in large numbers for the funeral of assassinated Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This probably (falsely) boosted the confidence of these elites—who hold the upper hand in the new configuration of power in Iran (especially within the dominant Islamic Revolution Guards Corps or IRGC)—that they would have popular support for re-asserting control of Hormuz or a new round of war, and whet their appetite to avenge their dead leader. Time favors action now. If Iran is to take such action, the regime probably (correctly) believed that action sooner, rather than later, would have greater prospects for success in reaching its objectives. This would maximize impact on the global energy markets and the economy due to the hangover from the last war; exacerbate the US military’s logistical constraints (including limited stockpiles of offensive and defensive munitions) before it has had a chance to replenish and reposition; and play on Trump’s domestic political sensitivity toward his MAGA base’s view of the war while it is still fresh in their memories.

Iran misreads the war it fought

Consequently, while the 12-Day War and the last round of war from February to April 2026 were launched by the United States and Israel, this latest round of fighting was triggered by Tehran through the assertion of a position Washington (and its closest allies and the broader international community) could simply not abide, although it may have not expected the level of resistance it has received. But the regime’s maximalist reading of Hormuz that led it to fight reflects a deeper misunderstanding of the conflict it is engaged in and of where it stands.

Iran performed relatively well in the last round of war, and the MoU is comparatively favorable to it—setting it up for what would be tough negotiations with the Trump administration, but talks that could yield a genuine off-ramp from the cycle of conflict with the United States (and, eventually, with Israel).

What the regime seems not to grasp is that it has not won a final battle. Its overall position over the last decade (starting with Trump’s victory in November 2016 and accelerating with Israel’s region-wide war on the regime and Axis of Resistance launched in October 2023) has significantly deteriorated across every metric: Deterrence and security, the economy, domestic stability, political leadership, etc.

The last war helped Tehran improve its position somewhat compared to the pre-war status-quo, in part by rebuilding its deterrence, as well as holding out the prospect of improving its economy through sanctions relief. But absent locking in these gains through a long-term agreement with the United States, the dire trajectory of the last decade is set to continue—or even worsen further .

Iran may hold onto Hormuz during wartime or a hostile cease-fire, but while it remains a valuable strategic waterway, Iranian control is unlikely to be the new durable and long-term status-quo. In the short-to-medium-term, Iranian control will be contested. Even if it wins the current this war, exercises control, and charges a toll—a victory Trump will be loathe to admit publicly—future rounds of war under less ideal conditions for Iran are likely with more states arrayed against it. And, as I argued last week, in the long-term, the Hormuz card is a decaying asset which, as the regime overplays it, will bring fewer benefits while exacting a higher cost.