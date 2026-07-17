Last week, Friday 10 July 2026, I gave interviews to Agence France-Press (AFP) and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on Islamic Republic Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s absence from the public stage in Iran and its implications for the regime’s power structure. I have summarized the key takeaways from these interviews below.

Why Mojtaba is absent

We cannot say for certain why Mojtaba has stayed out of public view. The most plausible explanation is a combination of two factors: A physical injury that leaves him not publicly presentable - a facial injury, or something affecting his voice or mobility - and security considerations, given the risk that public appearances could be used to track him and lay the groundwork for a future assassination by foreign adversaries. His low public profile, including his absence from his own father’s funeral last week, does not help his public image. But it may well be temporary, and it is probably a manageable issue over the longer term.

The legitimacy problem - and why it is surmountable

Legitimacy in the Islamic Republic - as in most authoritarian systems - matters chiefly with respect to the base of the system rather than the population as a whole. Mojtaba’s absence is problematic for establishing his legitimacy among that base, but it can be explained and managed within the framework of Shia political Islam.

The “occultation” of the Twelfth Imam (the English translation of the term used by the Shia to refer to his absence or state of being hidden from view) is one of the ideological and emotional cores of Shiism. More generally, Shia imams and religious figures, often persecuted by earthly authorities, were frequently forced into hiding to escape their tormentors. In recent Iranian history, Masood Rajavi, leader of the Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK) opposition group, has not appeared publicly since 2003 - many observers believe he is dead - yet the group maintains that he is in occultation, and his authority among its followers appears to remain at least symbolically intact.

For most Iranians, Mojtaba will likely carry even less legitimacy than his father, the assassinated Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and appear weaker. But he can still establish his authority among the regime’s core followers, which is what ultimately matters - especially if he becomes more visible later, once his injuries have healed and the security situation permits.

The IRGC and power in the third Islamic Republic

In the aftermath of a momentous year, in which Iran has endured two wars and a popular uprising, along with a transition from the second to the third Islamic Republic, I would caution against over-extrapolating today’s dynamics onto this new iteration of the same regime: Keep in mind, the second Islamic Republic looked and functioned very differently at different stages of its evolution, and the dynamics of 1989 largely did not persist into 2024.

Once things settle, I would expect a power struggle to emerge - for instance between Mojtaba and a figure like Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of parliament - perhaps echoing the rivalry between Mojtaba’s father, Ali Khamenei, and President Ali-Akbar Hashemi-Rafsanjani early in the second Islamic Republic. In the grand scheme, though, his power and authority will be further subordinated than his father to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), regardless of how a struggle plays out.

We still have limited evidence about the transition to the third Islamic Republic, and much about how the country has been governed since the war began is obscured. With that caveat, the IRGC was the single most powerful actor in the state while Ali Khamenei was alive, and it remains the most powerful actor today - even less restrained by the system in his absence. The Guards, under Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi and a coterie of senior commanders, hold the final veto.

Even so, there still appear to be efforts to build consensus among the system’s key stakeholders - within which the IRGC plays the outsized role - a common mode of governance under Ali Khamenei. Ghalibaf, himself a former guardsman, has been handed the difficult task of forging that consensus and finding common ground. President Masood Pezeshkian probably plays an important role in day-to-day governance as head of the government and has some input into the consensus, but his standing has been even further diminished since the war, and he is likely not a major player on important foreign policy and national security decisions today.