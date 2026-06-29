I gave an interview to the South China Morning Post (SCMP) published on Saturday 27 June on the state of Iran’s post-war economy.

You can read my full responses to the SCMP interviewer’s questions, which were not included in their entirety in the final article, below:

How would you describe the current status of the Iranian economy?

Iran’s economy is under enormous strain, faced with a host of chronic issues that have becoming worse after a two wars and the popular uprising in the last year (stagnant economy, high un- and underemployment, high inflation, currency depreciation, etc.), and a large reconstruction bill measured in the hundreds of billions of dollars.

How much of a difference will the concessions agreed to by the US at Lucerne make to Iran’s economic situation?

US concessions (access to $12-24 billion dollars of frozen assets and a sanctions waiver on oil sales) present important short-term stop-gaps to stabilize the Iranian economy and stave off another economic shock or crisis. But its only a drop in the bucket in terms of the damage done by the war and Iran’s medium-to-long-term needs.

How much of a motivation is Iran’s economic crisis for its leadership to strike a comprehensive agreement with the US?

The economic crisis is a major motivator for the Islamic Republic’s leadership to strike a comprehensive agreement with the United States. Since Trump withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018, launching the maximum pressure campaign, Iran has suffered repeated economic shocks and crises. These shocks and crises have in turn been a major driver of repeated popular uprisings-four in eight years, or roughly an average of one uprising every two years. The long-term survival of the the regime depends on stabilizing the country’s economic (and by extension social) situation.

What would be the impact of a failure to strike a deal on Iran’s economy and domestic politics?

The Islamic Republic can manage in the short-to-medium-term, but the failure to reach a long-term deal could mean further security and economic shocks and crises, more popular uprisings, while the system has fewer and fewer resources to deal with them, putting its long-term survival at risk.