I gave an interview to the South China Morning Post (SCMP) published on Friday 03 April on the impact of the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) measures against Iranians.

You can read my full responses to the SCMP interviewer’s questions, which were not included in their entirety in the final article, below:

What impact will UAE entry and transit ban have on lives of Iranians living at home and abroad?

Generally, Iranians already face restrictions on their travel due to the policies and actions of the Islamic Republic, and this will compound the existing difficulties given the United Arab Emirates’ importance as a hub for regional and global travel and business.

Specifically, this will have an enormous impact on the affected Iranian individuals but also a major impact on economic elites and the upper middle class in Iran (and their extended family networks) who are affiliated with the regime or at least not actively opposed to it. Dubai, both as a business hub but also a residence and tourist destination has acted as a pressure valve for the Islamic Republic, enabling Iranians with money or transferable skills who are not dissidents to continue their business activity and/or place in Iran while escaping the most egregious aspects of life under the Islamic Republic.The loss of access to Dubai will increase the contradictions the regime faces and the internal pressure from amongst its own range of stakeholders to move towards a more pragmatic approach.

The UAE is home to 540,000 Iranian nationals. If, as seems apparent, they are asked to leave the country, what would be the economic impact on Iranian society?

It does not yet appear that the UAE is moving toward a mass expulsion of Iranians (for example see here), as it would be reputationally and economically damaging. But if such an extreme step were taken, the economic impact on Iran and Iranian society is hard to quantify. Some Iranians (such as professionals) may be sending remittances home, but this is probably outweighed by Dubai as a destination for capital flight from Iran and associated money laundering (and correspondingly imports into Iran, frequently recorded officially as non existent or second hand goods or similar deceptive descriptions).The biggest economic impact would thus be the end of one of the main planks of the economic model of the Islamic Republic in recent decades, with sanctions busting running alongside shadowy business networks engaged in money laundering and import-export. In the short term this will damage the regime’s ability to source key imports and sustain its own supporters.

The UAE has long acted as Iran’s international trade and finance conduit. Do you expect the UAE to end that relationship?

It’s hard to tell what Abu Dhabi’s medium term position will be, especially once we reach a conclusive cease-fire to this war, but it does appear to be a substantial shift. In contrast to other GCC members who believe they face a terrible dilemma in how to deal with Iran, the UAE seems to believe the war necessitates a doubling down on its decision to seek stronger ties with the United States and Israel, even if that comes at the expense of its other important relationships. Iranian financial flows are not economically significant for the UAE economy, in light of Abu Dhabi’s wealth and how far Dubai has developed as a western Asian hub, and the UAE can comfortably afford to cut Iran off.

The UAE’s actions appear to be driven by fury at Iran attacks and security concerns about IRGC infiltration. Do you see the UAE’s reaction as a tactical response or a strategic shift?

What might have begun as a tactical shift to pressure the Islamic Republic to end or at least reduce attacks against the UAE-which according to available data have exceeded Iran’s attacks against every other country during this war including Israel-could eventually pivot to a long-term strategic shift. But this will depend on the outcome of the war, and the new status-quo that exists afterward.

Do you expect other GCC states to emulate the UAE?

Other GCC countries-especially Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain-could emulate the UAE in terms of these specific actions, although their actions may not be as impactful as Abu Dhabi’s, given the large number of Iranians in the emirates or travelling to and through it as well as the significant amount of Iranian capital and financial flows there.