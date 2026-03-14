Iran’s missile and drone strategy: Theory

Iran experts briefed by Iranian officials have been making the rounds in Western media to outline what they say is the Islamic Republic’s missile and drone strategy:

Conduct regular strikes on targets across West Asia using Tehran’s less advanced and powerful weapon platforms to deplete air defense interceptor magazines

Follow up with strikes on military targets and the critical and energy infrastructure of adversary and neighboring countries using more advanced and powerful missiles and drones (which have a higher rate of penetration as a consequence) and successfully destroy these targets

In this vein Hassan Ahmadian, an assistant professor of Middle East and North Africa studies at Tehran University, told the Christian Science Monitor that:

“The main target is the calculus in Washington that [Mr. Trump and Israel] can just wage a war and then call a ceasefire, and that things will get back to normal…” Iran’s leaders “aren’t willing to give Washington that, so they are upping the ante,” he says, with retaliatory missile and drone strikes designed to exhaust Israeli and American air defense interceptors, before striking with the sizable Iranian arsenal that remains.

Similarly Ali Vaez, head of the Iran Project at the International Crisis Group, explained to the Wall Street Journal that:

“Their calculus is that they paced themselves out, and that in coming days the U.S. and Israel will run out of interceptors and they will be able to inflict much more harm on every one of the U.S. allies in the region, and then Trump will be coming to beg for some kind of cease-fire, for which they could dictate the terms…”

This strategy assumes that the math is in Iran’s favor: That its ability to launch missiles and drones and achieve hits on target will outlast the US and allied ability to defend against them thereby opening a window to inflict much greater pain later on.

Iran’s ability to launch missiles and drones has dropped off sharply since the war started. The country’s short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) launches against Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, for example, has dropped from 318 on 28 February (first day of the war) to 51 on 09 March (latest date with collated data) or an overall decline of nearly 84%. Its drones launches, along the same lines, has dropped from 376 on 28 February to 59 on 09 March or an overall decline of also nearly 84%.

The precipitous drop-off in Iran’s launches suggests the theorized Iranian strategy may not materialize as its missile and drone launch capabilities are steadily degraded by the United States and Israel by destroying (or disabling through entombment) missile and drone storage and launch facilities or taking out individual launch teams and their equipment. The latter is easier with missile units, which rely on larger and harder to conceal or replace launchers, and leave an easier to detect launch signature.

Three caveats are in order: First, we do not know for certain the remaining balance Iran’s missile and drone arsenal versus US and allied interceptor magazines and anti-drone defenses, and which will outlast the other. My assumption (based on the available information) is that US and allied offensive and defensive capabilities will largely remain intact during the war while Iran’s steadily degrade.

Second, we do not know if Iran has in fact kept its more advanced and powerful weapons in reserve, so as to strike once adversaries’ and neighbors’ interceptors run low. Based on the available Iranian launch figures, and the Islamic Republic’s tendency to exaggerate its capabilities, I err on the side of thinking it will not come to pass. This is partly because the country faces a use-it-or-lose-it dilemma: It has no guaranteed way to keep its more advanced and powerful weapons in reserve under the hammer of US and Israeli strikes. It must use as many as fast as possible to maximize the damage it inflicts on the enemy before its ability to launch is drastically reduced.

Finally, It is not clear whether, even as Tehran’s overall launches have fallen, its hits on targets with missiles and drones that do get through have risen (for example by finding gaps in US and allied air defense coverage).

Iran’s missile and drone strategy: Practice

Iran’s missile and drone strategy hinted at by the interlocuters of Iranian officials does not appear to be materializing. The Islamic Republic’s launches are steadily declining while the United States and its allies do not (yet) appear to be losing their ability to largely intercept Iranian launches. A point will likely not arrive where Tehran can continue firing missiles and drones (let alone advanced and more powerful ones) while the United States and its allies are helpless to defend themselves.

But Iran’s strategy is working in the only way it needs to: It is preying on the private sector’s risk perception to trigger skyrocketing energy prices (with potentially greater economic consequences down the road if they remain elevated), hitting GCC countries’ critical infrastructure to increase security and economic pressure on them, and is having limited success to degrade US and allied military capabilities. I do not think that this basic threat, especially the fear it has generated in global energy markets, can be eliminated altogether. All Iran has to do to keep prices (and fear of doing business in and around the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz) elevated is maintain a sufficient (even if low) base-level of missile and drone launches and occasionally hit military and sensitive critical and energy infrastructure targets.

It is unclear if Iran can sustain missile attacks (of which it has limited stockpile estimated around 2,000 for medium-range ballistic missiles that can reach Israel and 2,000-8,000 for SRBMs for closer US military targets and the GCC) in meaningful numbers. It can, however, likely keep firing drones indefinitely. It possesses drones in far greater quantities-possibly tens of thousands-which lend themselves to harder to detect and hit guerrilla tactics from the country’s interior. This baseline of Iranian attacks will maintain pressure on US President Donald Trump to close the campaign this month unless he can quickly and effectively reverse the rise in global oil prices and minimize its economic reverberations. Whether this works or not remains to be seen: I will discuss how this relates to Tehran’s theory of victory in my next piece.