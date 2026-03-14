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Pxx
1dEdited

Gotta take into consideration how Iranian design philosophy differs from Russian or Western design philosophy. Russian and Western missile systems are designed for peacetime, I.e. 40 years of service in the role of a deterrent. Require operation in wide range of climate conditions, security features, maintenance considerations. So you get launchers which are bespoke luxury vehicles essentially.

Wartime designs expect to be destroyed after just a few uses. You're looking at a hydraulic cylinder and a hinged weldment, on a plain semi-trailer chassis. And a box frame to hide what's under it. Not even the cab and engine, which is detached and generic.

Such launchers can be manufactured as needed in any quantity - Iran had a million/year auto industry, and that is not even required to do it, and the manufacturing does not need centralized factory infrastructure, either. An ordinary truck repair shop can pop out several a week if the workers are motivated. And now, thanks to US and Israel's declared intention to wreck the country, undeniable habit of systematically killing women and children, always bombing hospitals first, etc... it won't be hard to find motivated people.

Launchers are not going to be a rate limiting factor at all. The problem Iran will have to solve in wartime conditions is manufacturing high quality solid rocket propellant and rocket nozzles, and transporting them. Centralized facilities like the US, Russia, and China have - likely not viable. You have to put yourself in the mindset of, say, Vietnam in the late 1960's. But this time with a Chinese supply chain that has even better manufacturing tech than the US does. I have a feeling the rate limiting step - like Ukraine - is actually moving earth to construct underground facilities. You can do a lot with 90 million well educated and rightfully angry people.

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Marc Andre's avatar
Marc Andre
13h

I believe your comment about the drop off in missile and drone attacks is misleading; Iran started the first 2 or 3 days with very intense salvos, and then dropped down to a fairly steady but more sustainable tempo of attacks. If instead of using the first day as a benchmark you look at the rate over the last 10 days you will find Iran has been able to sustain a rate that is well sufficient to maintain the pressure on Gulf countries. While it is likely their capacity will continue to degrade, their current tactics fit with the theory they are trying to turn the conflict into a test of endurance.

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