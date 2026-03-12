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Iran Wonk

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Iran war: Tehran's missile and drone strategy

An informal conversation
IranWonk's avatar
Decker Eveleth's avatar
Sam Lair's avatar
Nicole Grajewski's avatar
IranWonk, Decker Eveleth, Sam Lair, and Nicole Grajewski
Mar 12, 2026

I had the pleasure of joining Decker Eveleth, Sam Lair, and Nicole Grajewski for an informal discussion on Tehran’s missile and drone strategy in the ongoing Iran war.1

  • Decker Eveleth, Associate Research Analyst, CNA Corporation

  • Sam Lair, Research Associate, James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies

  • Nicole Grajewski, Assistant Professor, Sciences Po Paris

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1

Apologies for the low production values. This was my first time leading a Substack livestream and I hope to improve in future ones.

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