Iran war: Tehran's missile and drone strategy

I had the pleasure of joining Decker Eveleth, Sam Lair, and Nicole Grajewski for an informal discussion on Tehran’s missile and drone strategy in the ongoing Iran war.1
Decker Eveleth, Associate Research Analyst, CNA Corporation
Sam Lair, Research Associate, James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies
Nicole Grajewski, Assistant Professor, Sciences Po Paris
Iran Wonk is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
1
Apologies for the low production values. This was my first time leading a Substack livestream and I hope to improve in future ones.