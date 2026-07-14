The Strait of Hormuz: A major new source of deterrence and revenue for Iran?

On 12 July, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) former chief commander and military advisor to the Islamic Republic’s leader, declared that Iran would retain control of the Strait of Hormuz because the international waterway was “one of the country’s deterrence tools” and played a key role in protecting the country’s national security and interests.

The next day, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - referring to President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 20 percent fee on cargo through the waterway - stated on the social media network X:

POTUS is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service. Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER. 20% is of course too much. We will be fair.

Majid Shakeri, a policy commentator in the Islamic Republic who served as an economic advisor to Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf during his failed 2024 presidential election bid and an advisor to the regime’s post-war negotiation team, stated on a recent Iranian television program that “Either we control this Strait, or we go to be martyred for it one by one…”

What these and many other statements demonstrate - from near the highest echelons of the regime to political punditry - is a strongly held belief in the regime that its Hormuz card operationalized during the recent war with the United States and Israel constitutes both an enduring source of deterrence and a resource to be monetized.

While Hormuz is indeed a major source of leverage, the Islamic Republic misunderstands the nature of this card, which is best traded in during negotiations with the United States to maximize gains and minimize concessions. Critically, once played, the Hormuz card over time will bring diminishing returns while the costs of using it will rise, creating a serious risk that the Tehran overplays a good hand.

What I got wrong about Iran’s Hormuz card

I confess I underestimated the Hormuz card. For years, I viewed it as an important option of last resort for Iran in a potential conflict with the United States - the regime’s real “nuclear option”, versus the nuclear weapons option that has failed to pay off (so far). But I underestimated both the likelihood it would be played at all and how effective it would prove once played. Two main assumptions were behind this.

First, in my prewar commentary, even at the high end of plausible military options, I believed the United States and Israel might calibrate any strikes to stay below the threshold that would force Iran’s hand to close the strait. I did not expect a large-scale and -duration air war accompanied by decapitation strikes against Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Iran’s senior military leadership. In retrospect, this may have reflected the Trump administration’s belief that it could replicate, on a larger scale, the “regime modification” operation carried out against Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela (which removed a top leader perceived as obstinate while collaborating with the more pliable elements of the same regime).

Second, I knew that the Trump administration understood the nature and gravity of the Hormuz closure scenario, and that the US military (after decades of grappling with this issue) had prepared for an Iranian attempt to close the strait, through demining coalitions, convoy escorts, and industry coordination, among other actions, which would have significantly reduced (but not eliminated) disruption to traffic.

Neither assumption materialized, likely because Washington bet that either regime modification would succeed outright or that Iran’s military capability would be degraded quickly enough to neutralize the threat within weeks, allowing it to forgo the need to reopen and defend the strait.

Furthermore, while Iran’s strikes using medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBMs) against Israel and short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) and One-way attack (OWA) drones against the US military proved to have limited effectiveness - despite assassinated IRGC Aerospace Force commander Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh’s boasting Iran could plan operations to kill up to 5,500 US soldiers within a 48-hour period - Iranian SRBMS and drones did prove fairly effective at targeting Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) economies, as I noted early in the war.

Iran’s real “nuclear option”

Iran performed well overall in the war. By effectively closing the strait and threatening GCC economies, it restored some of the deterrence that it has lost since the regional war that broke out after Hamas’s attack on Israel on 07 October 2023.

However, the Islamic Republic now misreads this achievement - and the Hormuz card - as a permanent new source of leverage. It appears to believe it can sustain this indefinitely, both by continuing to threaten the strait, and by monetizing it directly through tolling, with some Iranian estimates suggesting as much as $40 billion dollars in potential revenue.

This misunderstands the Hormuz card, which is an asset that, if overused, brings diminishing returns over time, and its greatest value lies in leveraging it now, in negotiations toward a permanent settlement with the United States. Such a deal would not be one sided. It would require major concessions from Tehran, including a comprehensive rollback of its nuclear program that would effectively remove the issue from the table, an end to its adversarial posture toward Washington, and a cold peace with Israel, meaning ceasing military support for Axis of Resistance groups, even as they likely persist as political movements within their respective countries.

In exchange, Trump is uniquely positioned to offer Iran comprehensive sanctions relief, foreign (including American) investment, and an end to the externally driven cycle of security shocks, economic crises, and popular uprisings, which would place the regime on more sustainable path, allowing it not merely to survive, but to thrive.

The Hormuz card: A diminishing asset

The Hormuz card is ultimately a play of last resort, a decaying asset, not well suited as a permanent new feature of Iranian deterrence and finances. While Iran can continue to extract value from it in the short-to-medium term, that value will diminish over time for two main reasons rooted in adaptation by its adversaries and other actors.

First, the strait itself is likely to become structurally less important as a global chokepoint over the coming years. A major share of prewar global oil and gas flows moved through this body of water (including about a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil trade), but this will decline substantially in a few years, as GCC countries divert energy trade through alternative routes like the Red Sea, the Gulf of Oman, and overland corridors through the Arabian Peninsula. This shift will be reinforced by intensifying global investment in oil and gas production and storage capacity outside the region, reducing the strait’s overall importance in these global markets.

Second, for Iran to continue leveraging the strait, it will need to intensify direct threats against its Gulf neighbors, rather than relying on broad disruption of shipping that affects all parties indiscriminately. This risks turning neighbors (and an international community) that were mostly against the US and Israeli war or at best ambivalent about it, decisively against Tehran. In response, those neighbors, working with the United States and other global and regional partners, will strengthen both their defensive capabilities and their capacity to strike Iran offensively (Saudi Arabia and the UAE already launched retaliatory attacks on Iranian territory during the war). That is, even as the GCC countries push for detente with the Islamic Republic in the short-term that that is diplomatically favorable and can be financially lucrative for the regime, if Tehran proves to be a persistent threat, they (and their partners as part of new emerging coalitions) will be compelled to attempt to deter it.

The net effect is that within a few years, the Hormuz card the Islamic Republic currently treats as a permanent new pillar of its power will yield diminishing returns, and playing it will come at a higher cost than it does today.