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Steve
Jul 16

Agreement ‘would require major concessions from Tehran, including a comprehensive rollback of its nuclear program that would effectively remove the issue from the table, an end to its adversarial posture toward Washington, and a cold peace with Israel, meaning ceasing military support for Axis of Resistance groups’. 😂 Done with this ridiculous article. Iran won the war, mate. Concessions like the above are for the losers - not the winners. In any case, there is no agreement that could be struck with the USA, since its goal is to destroy Iran: not ‘negotiate’ some meaningless piece of paper that benefits both sides. FFS!

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Pxx
Jul 16Edited

Iran has three "nuclear options", above the level of Hormuz closure

(#3) destroy Saudi/Kuwaiti oil production and refining - as opposed to just block transport for a period of months. A very brief tease of this happened and was effective in persuading the Gulfies to distance themselves from the foolish US-Israeli effort

(#2) develop actual nuclear weapons and demonstrate them. It's mainly thanks to the late Ali Khamenei that this hasn't already been done, and if it had we likely wouldn't be having this war

(#1) strategic counter value strikes vs Israel, without pulling punches. I.e. power and water. It would completely paralyze the US political system overnight

There is also the Red Sea, whose partial (but majority) closure was also demonstrated not long ago, which one might rank as #5

Regarding "overplaying the hand", it was not Iran's choice to go down this path. Is is the US-Israeli alliance which wants a fight and does not want a negotiated settlement. This was directly expressed by Israeli leadership, and US-Israeli actions demonstrate they have basically no voluntary limits in what they are willing to do to bring it about, and aim for complete destruction of any state who dares act with independence (Libya being a fine example). Iran already tried negotiations multiple times, and had their most accommodating leaders murdered as the reward. Israel explicitly wants, in fact orders the US without any politeness, to fight. And as is the norm with subservient allies, US is willing to fight to the last drop - of blood and treasure claimed by the princes and sheikhs anyway. So that's what we will see. It may be in a start-stop-start-stop format, but that is the direction we are going in.

However history also shows the US frequently miscalculates, and this is already evident.

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