Iran faces new obstacle to monetizing the Strait of Hormuz
Insurance industry association model clause rules out Hormuz toll payments
The Islamic Republic of Iran faces a new obstacle to its ability to monetize the Strait of Hormuz—if it can consolidate control over the international waterway.
As I noted in mid-July, some Iranian officials believe they can generate a major new revenue stream from the strait, potentially raising as much as $40 billion from it.
I am skeptical of this scheme for several reasons—including the likely shrinking importance of the strait as an energy corridor in the coming years—but we can now add a new reason to this list.
The Lloyd’s Market Association (LMA), an important insurance industry association, published a new model clause (to operate alongside existing sanctions clauses) for use by marine hull underwriters in late-July to address “…the position of transit fee, toll or other payments made in connection with vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.”
Here is the key paragraph from the LMA’s press release on the model clause:
Under the clause, insurers will not cover any such payment. In addition, where a payment has been made, cover for the relevant vessel will cease due to the risk of a breach of sanctions and/or terrorism legislation in the US, UK or EU.
The model clause was likely issued in response to LMA members’ demand for clarity on this issue, although it remains to be seen how widely the clause is adopted, and speaks to a divergence in the risk appetite in the market. Carriers (specifically those transporting oil, gas, and derivatives) can probably stomach a Hormuz toll or another form of payment to the Islamic Republic to return to business as usual in the strait.
Insurers (in this case marine hull underwriters) do not appear to share the same risk appetite, absent legal cover from key governments (i.e. the US, EU, and UK). Should the clause be widely adopted, carriers would face narrowing options to acquire insurance, take the riskier route of going without, or (more likely) be rendered unable to pay a Hormuz toll, lest they lose their coverage (and all the associated protections and benefits, for example those linked to gaining entry to ports).
Some will still be willing to pay—for example, if they can find private insurers not exposed to this risk or willing to accept it, those with access to state insurance, or shadow fleet vessels that largely operated without insurance in the first place—but this development demonstrates the growing complexity of how the regime can benefit from control of the strait as well as its growing risk profile as a transit corridor, encouraging the maritime transportation industry to search for alternatives if the regime insists on charging a toll (at least as the Iranians have conceptualized it so far).
Here is the full LMA statement:
London, 23 July 2026: The Lloyd’s Market Association (LMA) has published a new model clause for use by marine hull underwriters, addressing the position of transit fee, toll or other payments made in connection with vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
The clause has been developed to provide clarity to the market on the insurance position where it has been confirmed that a payment (including financial or other forms of payment) has been made to enable a vessel to pass through Iranian territorial waters or otherwise transit the Strait.
The LMA has developed the clause in response to concerns about applicable sanctions and terrorism legislation arising where insurers become aware, or through appropriate due diligence ought reasonably to become aware, that any financial or non-financial payment has been given by the insured. It is intended to operate alongside existing sanctions clauses.
Under the clause, insurers will not cover any such payment. In addition, where a payment has been made, cover for the relevant vessel will cease due to the risk of a breach of sanctions and/or terrorism legislation in the US, UK or EU.
Arabella Ramage, Legal and Regulatory Director at the LMA, commented: “The clause and guidance have been developed to support the market in navigating a complex and evolving legal and regulatory environment.
“It provides a clear contractual position for insurers and insureds where transit payments, including non-financial payments, are given in connection with passage through the Strait of Hormuz. The clause and guidance align with existing sanctions and terrorism frameworks, while also evidencing the insurer’s due diligence and compliance.”
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