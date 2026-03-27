Interview with What Matters Today podcast
A wide-ranging interview on the US/Israel-Iran war and its implications for Iran, West Asia, and the global economy
I gave an interview to the Geneva Graduate Institute’s What Matters Today podcast published on Friday 27 March on the US/Israel-Iran war and its implications for Iran, West Asia, and the global economy.
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Good discussion, thanks for linking to it.