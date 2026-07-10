I gave an interview to The Times of London published on Thursday 09 July 2026 on Iran’s rationale for striking ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

You can read my full responses to The Times interviewer’s questions, which were not included in their entirety in the final article, below:

What is Iran’s rationale for strikes on ships transiting through the Strait of Hormuz?

Iran is conducting attacks on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz without its authorization to enforce its interpretation of the MOU with the United States. As traffic through the strait has steadily resumed, Tehran’s ability to control and modulate this traffic has fallen dramatically compared to the pre-MoU hostile cease-fire period. Furthermore, the regime’s proposals for the future administration of the strait (which would be highly lucrative for it) has been universally rejected by the international community, while Oman has been making arrangements for ships to pass through the strait without consulting it.

All of these have reduced Iranian leverage in the negotiations with Washington, leaving it vulnerable to the US turning a blind eye to implementing its obligations under the MoU (like sanctions relief) and American coercion. Attacking ships to restore some authority over the strait - during a window of time in which it believes President Donald Trump will be constrained from escalating beyond an acceptable threshold (due to a variety of factors like the upcoming US mid-term elections) - is Tehran’s way of regaining agency and sway in the current standoff.

Conducting these attacks during the funeral for assassinated Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has the added benefit (from the regime’s perspective) of signaling to its hardline base that it retains the upper hand in the conflict with the United States and is avenging the leader’s killing.

How would Ali Khamenei have handled this situation?

He may have been more measured or hesitant, but by the time of his assassination, it was clear his cautious approach was failing (contributing to the collapse of Iranian deterrence), and that a drastic change in the Islamic Republic’s strategy was needed. Today, the regime is emboldened and more willing to take risks, as we are seeing, which is where we probably would have ended up regardless of whether he was still alive or not.