I gave an interview to the South China Morning Post (SCMP) published on Sunday 09 July on the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement between Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan:

Farzan Sabet, an Iran expert at the Geneva Graduate Institute, also saw the agreement as “potentially reinforcing deterrence signalling” against a direct Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia.

There have not been any such attacks since Pakistan, having mediated the first ceasefire of the conflict in early April, deployed some 8,000 troops, air defence systems and fighter jets in Saudi Arabia under the mutual defence pact the two countries signed in September last year.

It is so far unclear if Pakistan’s expeditionary force has been involved in the recent interception of missiles and drones fired at the kingdom by Yemen’s Houthis and Revolutionary Guards-led Iraqi militias.

Sabet does not believe the Mecca pact will pose much of a deterrent to such non-state actors unless Pakistan and Turkey pursue them. Both countries have already stated that their commitment to Saudi Arabia’s defence is purely defensive.