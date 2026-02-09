Iran Wonk

Iran Wonk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Navarrete's avatar
Carol Navarrete
2d

I notice Jared Kushner is in the picture, as he seems to be frequently now. Do you find him to be anything other than a useful idiot? I just finished the book, Kushner Inc., that exposes Jared and his wife, Ivanka Trump, as being little other then self-seeking, corrupt, basically incompetent meddlers. Has Jared contributed anything other than support for Bibi Netanyahu's ambitions?

Reply
Share
Mahnaz Hatami's avatar
Mahnaz Hatami
Feb 16

Hi ! My first article about how being Iranian is a responsibility, not only a heritage https://open.substack.com/pub/mahnazhatami/p/being-iranian-a-responsibility-not?r=6a6pnp&utm_medium=ios

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Iran Wonk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture