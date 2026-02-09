I gave an interview to the The New York Times published on 06 February 2026 on US-Iran nuclear negotiations under the shadow of a possible armed conflict with the United States.

I told the NYT:

“There is a deal to be had, but it’s quite narrow and it’s not a great deal,” said Farzan Sabet, an Iran analyst for the Geneva Graduate Institute in Switzerland. “I consider the odds for even such a narrow deal as comparatively low.”

If Tehran effectively gave up on its nuclear program, at least during the Trump administration, Mr. Trump could sell that as a “big victory without firing a shot,” Mr. Sabet added.

“But given the leverage that the U.S. has, and the desire that the U.S. establishment has to solve this Iran issue and move on, it’s also not a great deal from their perspective,” he said.