I gave an interview to The New York Times published on Monday 03 August 2026 on President Donald Trump’s lack of good limited and near-term military options to re-open the Strait of Hormuz:

At the same time, Washington is grappling with depleted stores of munitions. Some military officials say their abilities to fight future conflicts — such as a so-called great-power war against China — could be hobbled by shortages that might take years to reverse, particularly of defensive weapons like Patriot missiles. “The U.S. military options aren’t great, and it’s not simply reported munitions shortages,” said Farzan Sabet, an Iran analyst at the Geneva Graduate Institute in Switzerland. “One, it’s not clear that the limited and time-bound military escalation Trump is willing to undertake at this point will be enough to change Iran’s calculus,” he said. “Two, it’s hard to imagine these options can degrade Iran’s missile and drone capacity, such that it cannot effectively close the Strait of Hormuz or further damage the Gulf’s critical and energy infrastructure.”

Its conceivable that a combination of military strikes, economic pressure, and elite divisions compel Iran to accept an outcome on the Strait of Hormuz short of its maximalist position. After all, when the US launches a dueling blockade, closing the strait harms Iran’s economy as much (sometimes more) than other key actors.

But an equally conceivable scenario is that the United States and its Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) partners are forced to accept a suboptimal outcome following this round of fighting—one in which Tehran has greater control over Hormuz than they would like and going beyond the text of the Islamabad Memorandum.

While such a new arrangement may hold in the short-to-medium-term, I do not view it as a stable new long-term status-quo, and US military options—at levels already witnessed during previous rounds of US/Israel-Iran war or beyond—may open up later this year or next year based on at least four main factors:

If the United States and Iran have successfully implemented the Islamabad MoU or reached a new agreement, and have made progress in next phase negotiations (including on the nuclear issue), or if significant differences and tensions persist; If the hangover from the previous war on the global economy and energy markets has dissipated, thereby decreasing the global economic impact of a new war; If Trump is confident about the support of his MAGA base; and If the US military has been able to address some of its munitions shortages and logistical constraints that would impinge on future operations against Iran.

At that point, a major new US-Iran war (even exceeding what we have seen so far) becomes possible, even probable, based on how these dynamics are playing out.