I gave an interview to Newsweek published on Thursday 23 July 2026 on the recently announced US-Saudi nuclear cooperation agreement.

You can read my full responses to the Newsweek interviewer’s questions, which were not included in their entirety in the final article, below:

We have heard voices from Israel, currently the sole Middle East nuclear weapons power, criticizing the U.S.-Saudi agreement, not only because it does not include the long-hoped tie-in to Israel-Saudi normalization but because they fear it outlines a real path to weaponization. While Saudi Arabia currently commits to non-proliferation, is it feasible that the Kingdom under its current or future leadership could shift this doctrine if faced with an existential threat at a time when it is already under unprecedented attack?

This is a major concern about the US-Saudi nuclear cooperation agreement that has been announced: That it will give Riyadh access to sensitive nuclear technology which, at a future date, eases the pathway for the kingdom to acquire nuclear weapons, should it be compelled to change its doctrine.

These concerns are substantiated by comments made by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. In a 2018 CBS “60 Minutes” interview, he said: “Saudi Arabia does not want to acquire any nuclear bomb, but without a doubt, if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible.” In that same interview he compared Iran’s (now deceased) Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to Adolph Hitler. He repeated the position in a 2023 Fox News interview: “If they get one, we have to get one, for security reasons, for balancing power in the Middle East.”

Interestingly, these concerns, and comments by MBS have echoes of comments by Iran’s Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in 1974, soon after launching his own ambitious nuclear program that laid the foundation for the Iranian program today.

Turkey has repeatedly voiced the possibility of obtaining nuclear weapons. Egypt and the UAE also already maintain domestic nuclear energy programs. Should Saudi Arabia’s nuclear program not live up to regional confidence in terms of its peaceful nature, and/or should Iran ultimately press forward with nuclear weapons ambitions, how likely might it be that other countries in the Middle East seek nuclear capabilities? Is there an argument that such a situation could, in some way, restore deterrence and the balance of power in line with the MAD doctrine?

The possibility of a nuclear proliferation cascade in the Middle East and North Africa has been a key driver of US non-proliferation policy toward the Iranian nuclear program. A permissive US-Saudi nuclear agreement now raises the prospect that Washington may also take a softer line with Tehran on its nuclear program. In the absence of a resolution of the Iranian nuclear question, and a permissive US-Saudi deal when it comes to the nuclear fuel cycle (which might enable uranium or plutonium pathways to the bomb, arguably the most challenging aspect of building a nuclear weapon), regional states would have to revisit their nuclear options, and the international community would have to regard this issue with much greater concern.

That being said, there are several factors that will give Saudi Arabia pause on pursuing nuclear weapons, or tie its hands should it decide to do so. First, Riyadh has steadily increased its overall security posture and ability to deter Tehran by improving the depth and breadth of its relations with the so-called “Islamic” (status-quo) coalition, which also features Turkey, Pakistan, and Egypt. These partners are increasing coordination around important security issues like air defense and maritime security, helping the kingdom expand its defense industrial base, and can put diplomatic pressure on Tehran during crises. Within this coalition, Pakistan has deployed troops and fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, an important signal to Iran, and is rumored to be providing a nuclear umbrella against the Islamic Republic to the kingdom, although I remain skeptical of Islamabad’s willingness to use nuclear weapons against a third party on behalf of Riyadh. So, before pursuing the nuclear option, which (as the case of Iran has shown) comes with considerable security and economic costs, Saudi Arabia has other options it can pursue to boost its security.

Second, the elements of the US-Saudi nuclear deal that have been made public indicate that Riyadh’s access to key nuclear technology is conditional, not guaranteed. Like other agreements involving sensitive defense systems and dual use technologies, which take years (or even decades) to fully implement, spanning more than a single administration, and be influenced by multiple actors (not only the administration, but also Congress and the national security bureaucracy), the deal may eventually stall, or its most sensitive elements never materialize (this was also the experience of the Shah with his own efforts to reach a nuclear deal with the US from 1974 to 1979, and more recently the United Arab Emirates deal in [in the framework of the Abraham Accords] to acquire the F-35 stealth fighter).