Interview with Decouple Media podcast
On the sunk costs and diminishing returns of Iran's nuclear program
I gave an interview to the Decouple Media podcast published on Thursday 06 August 2026 on the sunk costs and diminishing returns of Iran’s nuclear program.
The one hour 25 minute podcast covers a lot of ground on the history of Iran’s nuclear program over more than 70 years and will be interesting for anyone seeking a primer.
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