I gave an interview to Alhurra published on Monday 27 July 2026 on Iran-Pakistan relations in the context of the regional conflict:

Iran has to tread carefully as it encounters its southeastern neighbor’s more robust international stance.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has engaged in risk-taking behavior towards Pakistan before,” said Farzan Sabet, an Iran expert at the Geneva Graduate Institute, but it has taken a more restrained stance toward Pakistan now, even if it acts against the Houthis.

That reflects a broader effort to avoid widening the conflict in a disadvantageous way, Sabet told MBN. “For the time being, Tehran would prefer not to open another front against adversaries that can do significant damage to it, like Israel or Pakistan,” he said.