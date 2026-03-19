I gave an interview to Agence France-Presse (AFP) published on Wednesday 18 March on who runs Iran after Ali Larijani’s assassination and the role of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) in post-Ali Khamenei Iran.

You can read my full responses to the AFP interviewer’s questions, which were not included in their entirety in the final article, below:

Who is now running the Islamic Republic of Iran and overseeing the war effort and strategy after the killing of key figures?

The Islamic Republic’s institutions often don’t operate in practice the way they are supposed to in theory-including when it comes to power and hierarchies. A political figure’s authority, prestige, and networks can sometimes be equally as important as their formal title and institutional affiliation when it comes to their position in the regime’s pecking order. For example one might be led to believe that President Masood Pezeshkian would be the next authority once the Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated. Not so. He’s a comparatively weak president and political figure. Had the recently assassinated Larijani been president-he was disqualified from running for the job in the last two elections-he could have emerged even more powerful than his role as the SNSC secretary.

With that in mind, we don’t know for certain who is now running Iran and overseeing the war effort following the assassination of Ali Larijani. We do know that after the 12-Day War last June, there was an effort to appoint lines of successions for key political and military positions possibly three to five levels deep. Presumably there is a plan in place, or at least an informal arrangement, for who steps in as senior leaders are assassination. Mojtaba Khamenei-Iran’s newly appointed leader-appears to be isolated (for his own safety), too incapacitated for day-to-day rule, or both, at least for the time being.

That leaves Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf as the person likely overseeing the war effort and strategy. He’s the speaker of parliament, a former senior IRGC commander, and has strong cross-factional and institutional ties, positioning him well to move into this role. I can also see Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi, the IRGC chief commander, and Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, the chief justice, playing key roles when it comes to the war effort and domestic security, respectively.

What is the role of the Revolutionary Guards in post [Ali] Khamenei Iran?

The IRGC was former Leader Ayatollah Khamenei’s main base of power and instrument for rule since he was elevated to leader in 1989, and over time became the most potent power center in the country. Its strength has been growing for decades and it has effectively become the key actor in a range of domains, namely security, and to a lesser extent the economy.

In post-Khamenei Iran they are now likely, and more nakedly, also the key political actor. The rapid elevation of Mojtaba Khamenei as the new leader-who is said to be closely aligned with the Revolutionary Guards’ views and interests-may be an illustration of this: He allegedly got the top spot through an intimidation campaign by the IRGC Intelligence Organization of some hesitating members of the clerical Assembly of Experts, tasked with choosing the next leader.

While Mojtaba’s elevation was not inevitable, and war and crisis conditions influence this particular extreme outcome, something like this and the consolidation of the Revolutionary Guards’ political power was always highly likely in a post-Khamenei Iran, despite hope-driven thinking by some of a “moderate” turn in the regime just around the corner.